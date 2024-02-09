The Burgas Airport will be closed for a month due to the need for repair work. This was announced by the company concessionaire of the airport.

Starting from March 7th at 6:00 am, all flights will be suspended, and the airport will reopen on March 30th, 2024. “The temporary closure of the airport is due to maintenance activities aimed at improving the safety of the runway surface and lighting system before the start of the active summer season this year”, stated the concessionaire.

From March 31st, the airline “Ryanair” will resume its flights to and from Burgas Airport. In April, there will be flights from Kraków, Vienna, and London Luton (UK), while in May, flights to Kaunas (Lithuania) and Warsaw Modlin Airport (Poland) will be resumed. This information is available from the flight schedule published on the airline's website. Starting from the beginning of June, the airline will also resume its flights from Dublin (Ireland), Budapest (Hungary), Bratislava (Slovakia), Gdańsk and Poznań (Poland).

The airline “Wizz Air” plans to operate 7 new routes from Burgas Airport. The first flights are expected in the second half of June 2024. These routes will include flights to Vienna (Austria), Katowice, Gdańsk, Lublin, Warsaw (Poland), Budapest and Debrecen (Hungary). Additionally, the year-round route to London Luton will continue to operate.