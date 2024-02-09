BSP Initiates Collective Action Against Mobile Operators Over Price Hikes

Kornelia Ninova, the Chairperson of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has announced the party's decision to spearhead a collective action against mobile operators in response to the recent surge in their fees. This move follows discussions within the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), where concerns over rising costs were raised.

During a press conference, Ninova highlighted the financial strain faced by many individuals who cannot afford legal representation or additional expenses amidst the increasing phone charges. In response, the BSP is drafting a standardized complaint form that can be easily filled out and submitted to the "Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria".

Emil Georgiev, the chairman of the organization and head of the political club "Ekoglasnost", which collaborates with the BSP, is coordinating the effort. The collective action aims to provide a streamlined avenue for consumers to voice their grievances and seek recourse against what many perceive as unjustified price hikes by mobile operators.