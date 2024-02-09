Peevski Supports '2 in 1' Elections Amid Political Tensions

Amid escalating tensions within Bulgaria's political landscape, Delyan Peevski, the chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, has voiced his support for the concept of "2 in 1" elections, combining both parliamentary and European elections into a single event. However, Peevski emphasized that while this approach may benefit his party, it may not be in the best interest of the country as a whole.

Peevski's remarks come amidst a heated exchange between political factions, particularly between DPS and the coalition We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB). Responding to an ultimatum issued by Boyko Borissov of GERB, Peevski urged WCC-DB to maintain stability and adhere to existing agreements, particularly regarding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He cautioned against further exacerbating the state's fragile political situation, citing the recent challenges faced during the caretaker government period.

In the midst of these developments, Borissov denied allegations of involvement in securing a majority for the election of Tsvetomir Petrov as chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council. He further suggested that it is time for new mayoral elections in Sofia, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Bulgaria's political future.