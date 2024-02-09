Peevski Supports '2 in 1' Elections Amid Political Tensions

Politics | February 9, 2024, Friday // 12:36
Bulgaria: Peevski Supports '2 in 1' Elections Amid Political Tensions Delyan Peevski

Amid escalating tensions within Bulgaria's political landscape, Delyan Peevski, the chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, has voiced his support for the concept of "2 in 1" elections, combining both parliamentary and European elections into a single event. However, Peevski emphasized that while this approach may benefit his party, it may not be in the best interest of the country as a whole.

Peevski's remarks come amidst a heated exchange between political factions, particularly between DPS and the coalition We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB). Responding to an ultimatum issued by Boyko Borissov of GERB, Peevski urged WCC-DB to maintain stability and adhere to existing agreements, particularly regarding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He cautioned against further exacerbating the state's fragile political situation, citing the recent challenges faced during the caretaker government period.

In the midst of these developments, Borissov denied allegations of involvement in securing a majority for the election of Tsvetomir Petrov as chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council. He further suggested that it is time for new mayoral elections in Sofia, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Bulgaria's political future.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Peevski, elections, stability, political
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria