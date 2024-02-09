Swiss Train Hijacker Shot Dead by Police After Taking 15 Hostages

In a tense standoff that unfolded on a Swiss train, authorities have reported that a man armed with an ax and a knife held 15 passengers hostage for nearly four hours before being fatally shot by police. The incident occurred in the town of Essert-sous-Champvent on a train traveling between Baulmes and Yverdon-les-Bains in the Swiss canton of Vaud, near the French border.

According to Reuters, citing BTA, Swiss police intervened after the hijacker, identified as a 32-year-old Iranian man who had applied for asylum, refused to release the hostages. Fortunately, all the hostages emerged from the ordeal unharmed, but the hijacker succumbed to his injuries sustained during the police operation.

In a statement, the Vaud canton police confirmed the resolution of the hostage situation, stating, "All the hostages were released unharmed. The hijacker was fatally wounded during the intervention." However, authorities did not provide details regarding the motives behind the hijacking.

A spokesman for the Vaud canton police clarified that there were no indications of terrorism involved in the incident, though the motive remains unclear. Despite the rarity of hostage situations in Switzerland, they do occasionally occur, typically at banks and businesses. Notably, in January 2022, employees of a watch company were held hostage and coerced into opening a safe containing precious metals.

Describing the event as unprecedented due to the number of victims involved, the chief prosecutor highlighted the swift and extensive police response, which included the deployment of 60 officers. As investigations into the incident continue, Swiss authorities are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the hijacking and subsequent police intervention.