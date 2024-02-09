Universities In The Netherlands Will Limit The Admission Of International Students

Dutch universities will take measures to limit the influx of foreign students and improve proficiency in the Dutch language among both students and staff. Fourteen higher education institutions have agreed upon these steps. This was reported by the National News Agency of the Netherlands (ANP).

Currently, no new bachelor's programs are being developed in English. Universities will also assess which courses, already offered in English, can be fully translated into Dutch. The master's programs offered in English remain unchanged. Active recruitment of personnel through international fairs will not be encouraged unless there are sectors with a significant labor shortage.

Additionally, universities have agreed that at least the core bachelor's programs in fields like economics and psychology should be taught in Dutch.

The universities hold the view that there should be an improvement in both Dutch language skills and understanding of its culture.

A law is being drafted to restrict the number of foreign students and implement quotas for programs taught in English.

Efforts have been made to attract international students, but in recent years, more attention has been paid to the drawbacks of these initiatives. For example, mass enrollment of international students may restrict access for Dutch students to courses. Additionally, concern is raised about the already limited availability of student housing in cities.