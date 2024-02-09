Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" Expels Three Deputies Amid Split in National Assembly

The political landscape in Bulgaria witnessed a significant upheaval as the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) took decisive action in response to a rift within its ranks. The party announced the expulsion of three deputies from its parliamentary group following their support for Tsvetomir Petrov in the election for the chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council.

Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov addressed reporters at the parliament, revealing that MPs Ivo Ruschev, Alexander Arangelov, and Nikolay Drenchev were ousted from the party for failing to uphold political accountability. Their decision to prioritize financial incentives over the party's honor and mission prompted their expulsion.

Kostadinov expressed disappointment over the actions of the three deputies, emphasizing the repercussions for the party's integrity. He underscored that the Sofia organization of "Vazrazhdane" demanded political responsibility from those who endorsed the municipal councilors, leading to the decision to exclude the MPs from the parliamentary group.

The leader highlighted the party's stance on political accountability, noting that the expelled deputies chose to retain their parliamentary positions instead of resigning. By taking decisive action, the party aims to uphold its commitment to voters and demonstrate that betrayals will not be tolerated.