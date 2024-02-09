UEFA Nations League: Who Will Bulgaria Face?

The Bulgarian national football team is in Group C3, Division C of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League tournament. This became clear after the draw in Paris. The Bulgarian team entered into competition with the teams of Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, and Belarus.

The Bulgarians successfully avoided opponents such as Sweden and Romania from the top pot, as well as the Euro participant Slovakia from the third pot, and they have entirely realistic chances of securing one of the top two positions in the group.

The matches in the tournament will start in September, this year and will conclude in November. All six rounds will be played with each team playing against each other on a home and away basis, according to the following schedule: September 5-7, September 8-10, October 10-12, October 13-15, November 14-16, and November 17-19.

On September 5, the selection of Ilian Iliev will visit Belarus, and the starting time is 21:45.

Three days later, the Bulgarians host Northern Ireland at 7pm. The October session begins on October 12 at 19:00, when Bulgaria will travel to Luxembourg, and on October 15 the team will visit Northern Ireland.

The visit to Luxembourg is scheduled for November 15 at 9:45 p.m., and the program concludes with a home game against Belarus on November 18 at 9:45 p.m.

The winner of each group will advance directly to the higher tier, and the second will play a play-off for promotion. The third team will play a play-off to keep its place, and the last team is eliminated. The play-offs will be played in March 2025, and the draw will be made in March next year.