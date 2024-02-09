US Carries Out Strikes Against Houthi Threats in Red Sea

The United States military recently executed a series of seven defensive strikes against Houthi rebel targets situated in Yemen. Utilizing an array of resources including unmanned surface vehicles and mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, the strikes were carried out as preemptive measures to counter potential threats posed by these weapons against both US Navy vessels and commercial ships operating within the region. This action was deemed necessary by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) after identifying the presence of these missiles and maritime drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, determining them to pose an immediate and credible danger to maritime interests in the Red Sea.

This offensive comes amid escalating tensions fueled by the Houthi rebel group's previous attacks, which have been ongoing for nearly two months, initially targeting ships traversing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Originally purporting to retaliate against vessels associated with Israel or those navigating to and from Israeli ports, the Houthi assaults progressively extended to include British and American ships, significantly disrupting maritime traffic and trade routes in the region. The resulting chaos compelled numerous shipping companies to reroute their vessels through the Cape of Good Hope as an alternative to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which serves as a vital conduit connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.