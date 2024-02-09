Borissov's Ultimatum: No Ministry of Foreign Affairs for GERB, No Assembly!

In a bold move, Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, issued a stern ultimatum, declaring that if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not remain within his party's control, there will be no further negotiations with their 'assembly' partner "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB)", no government rotation, and he even hinted at the possibility of early elections.

Speaking to reporters at the parliament, Borissov made his stance crystal clear: "Mariya Gabriel - Prime Minister, the only Ministry of Foreign Affairs that we currently have with us, the goal is to elect a minister who protects not party interests, but state interests. All ministers and regional governors remain with them (WCC-DB). If this does not happen, there will be no rotation of government, in other words, no more negotiations."

This statement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political deadlock between GERB and WCC-DB. Borissov's insistence on retaining control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the party's determination to maintain influence over key governmental functions.

The ultimatum sets the stage for a potential showdown between the two parties, with the fate of the current government hanging in the balance.