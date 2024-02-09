Another Day Of Protests By Bulgarian Farmers

In a continued display of frustration over unresolved issues in the agricultural sector, farmers across Bulgaria are staging highway blockades today. From the Yambol region to Kardzhali, and from Blagoevgrad to Pleven, farmers are taking to the roads to demand action from the government.

Starting in the Yambol region, farmers plan to block exits to the Trakia highway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., causing disruptions in the areas of Drazevo, Kabile, and Veselinovo. Similarly, the road between Yambol and Sliven will face closures, along with the international road from Lesovo checkpoint to "Petolachka," with intentions to block the highway in both directions at the Hadjidimitrovo junction.

In the Kardzhali region, farmers will temporarily close the international road to Greece at the "Jebel stop" road junction from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. These protests underscore the mounting frustration over unresolved issues in the agricultural sector.

Chairman of "United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders," Boyko Sinapov, emphasized the long-standing problems in the sector, citing the delayed resolution of issues such as the allocation of EU funds and the so-called "Ukrainian aid."

Farmers in the Blagoevgrad region are also gearing up for a mass march to the capital next week. Their demands include the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev and the cancellation of planned restrictions for the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, blockades continue in the Pleven region, with closures expected on major roads like Sofia - Ruse and Pleven - Lovech. In Plovdiv, protesters will gather at the roundabout near the village of Trud before moving to block both lanes of AM "Trakia" between 12 and 2 p.m.

Despite these widespread protests, there will be no roadblocks on Saturday and Sunday. However, the co-chairman of the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Association, Simeon Karakolev, announced upcoming negotiations with the government today. If these talks fail to produce satisfactory outcomes, the protests are likely to escalate, potentially moving to the center of Sofia next week.