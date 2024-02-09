Rocket Barrage Hits Northern Israel: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility

Overnight, approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, targeting areas such as Ein Zeitim and Dalton. The rocket attacks followed an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, which wounded a Hezbollah commander. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage, while tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated amid Israel's military response to Hamas attacks in Gaza last October.

US President Joe Biden criticized Israel's military retaliation against Hamas, describing it as "excessive." He urged for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza, emphasizing the suffering of innocent civilians. Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Rafah, a city where over a million Palestinian refugees are sheltering. The White House expressed concern about the lack of a comprehensive plan to protect civilians in Gaza, warning against further military operations that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

In addition, the United States conducted seven strikes against Yemeni Houthi naval drones and anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea, thwarting potential attacks against ships.