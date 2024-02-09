Putin's Marathon Interview with Tucker Carlson: The West must Understand that it is Impossible for Russia to be Defeated in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's extensive interview with American media personality Tucker Carlson has been released, spanning over two hours and largely reiterating familiar themes. Conducted just over a month before Russia's upcoming presidential vote, the interview offered little in terms of new insights or solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but rather delved into historical justifications and criticisms of Western leaders.

During the interview, Putin revisited his decision to invade Ukraine, citing historical context dating back centuries. He accused the West, particularly the United States and European countries, of instigating tensions and disregarding Russia's security concerns. Putin's responses were characterized by lengthy historical narratives and deflections from direct questions about the war in Ukraine.

The conversation, consisting of nearly 60 questions, lacked substantive proposals for resolving the conflict but featured repeated claims about past events and criticism of Western policies. Despite the lack of new information, the interview garnered attention both domestically and internationally, with Russian media unsure how to frame the extensive discussion.

Putin's remarks often shifted the focus away from the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for Western respect towards Russia's interests and history. He maintained that Russia seeks negotiation and resolution but expects recognition of its perceived security threats and historical grievances.

Regarding negotiations with Ukraine, Putin reiterated Russia's stance that discussions can only proceed after the acceptance of certain "realities," including the status of annexed territories. He also criticized Western leaders, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for their handling of the situation, implying a lack of understanding and foresight.

Throughout the interview, Putin presented a narrative of Russia as a victim of Western aggression and emphasized the need for mutual respect and cooperation. He dismissed accusations of Russian interference in global affairs, including recent incidents such as the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, attributing them to Western propaganda.

Despite the lack of progress towards resolving the Ukraine conflict, Putin expressed optimism about the eventual restoration of relations between nations. However, his comments underscored deep-seated disagreements and mistrust between Russia and the West, with little indication of a breakthrough in negotiations.

Overall, Putin's interview with Carlson provided little new information but offered insight into Russia's perspective on the conflict in Ukraine and its relations with the West.

The interview: HERE