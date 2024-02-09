Bulgaria's PM Asserts Foreign Policy Voice Amid Leadership Dispute

Politics | February 9, 2024, Friday // 08:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Asserts Foreign Policy Voice Amid Leadership Dispute Nikolai Denkov

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov weighed in on the ongoing dispute between the leaderships of WCC-DB and GERB regarding the appointment of the next foreign minister after the rotational change. Denkov emphasized the importance of having a strong voice representing Bulgaria abroad, stating, "I do not want the post of a foreign minister as such, but I want the voice of WCC-DB to be strong enough so that it is heard abroad."

Negotiations between political leaders are ongoing, alongside preparations for legislative and management programs until the end of the year. Denkov expressed WCC-DB's commitment to continue with the agreed-upon rotation and strive for a full mandate.

During his visit to The Hague, Denkov met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who voiced support for Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area. Rutte also pledged to collaborate with other countries, including Austria, to advance Bulgaria's Schengen membership.

Denkov highlighted the significance of Bulgaria's progress in constitutional and judicial reforms, which contributed to securing the Netherlands' support. He emphasized Rutte's assurance of continued backing and joint efforts toward Bulgaria's Schengen integration.

