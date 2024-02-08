IMF Warns European Governments Against Supporting Farmers

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned European governments against yielding to demands for increased financial support for protesting farmers, stating that such actions could have regrettable consequences. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, emphasized during a press briefing in Washington that while she empathizes with the challenges faced by farmers, excessive support could hinder efforts to strengthen economies.

Georgieva underscored the difficulty for governments in retracting support once it has been provided, highlighting the importance of fiscal responsibility amidst ongoing economic challenges. The IMF's overarching recommendation is for governments globally to prioritize restoring fiscal buffers depleted by the pandemic and addressing issues such as debt build-up and high interest rates.

The briefing also touched on various economic topics, including government debt, interest rates, and US financial policy. Georgieva indicated that the US Federal Reserve is likely to begin reducing key interest rates in the coming months but warned against premature easing, advocating for a balanced approach based on careful data monitoring.

Regarding negotiations with Egypt, Georgieva stated that the IMF and Egypt are in the final stages of discussions for an additional loan program aimed at alleviating pressure resulting from the conflict in Gaza. Egypt currently has an active agreement with the IMF amounting to billion.