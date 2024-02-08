Weather In Bulgaria: Sunny Skies And Mild Temperatures

During the night, mainly clear weather is expected with light to moderate winds from the south-southwest in most areas. In Southeastern Bulgaria, it will be calm with fog or low clouds in the morning hours. Minimum temperatures will range between 3°C and 8°C, with lower values expected in the higher fields of Southwest Bulgaria, and around 3°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm again, with light winds, moderate from the southwest in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains. Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 22°C, around 17°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, sunny weather is expected with moderate to strong winds from the west-southwest. Temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, and around 5°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny, although before noon, in some places, especially along the southern coastline, visibility may be reduced. The wind will be moderate from the southwest, and maximum temperatures will range between 19°C and 22°C.

The temperature of the seawater will be around 7°C-8°C, and the sea swell will be 2-3 points. The sun rises in Sofia at 7:32 a.m. and sets at 5:50 p.m., with a duration of 10 hours and 18 minutes. The moon rises at 7:36 a.m. and sets at 5:07 p.m. Moon phase: one day before the new moon.