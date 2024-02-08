Dutch PM: Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria!

During a meeting in The Hague, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed his strong support for Bulgaria's immediate acceptance as a full member of the Schengen area, including for land borders. Currently, Bulgaria is accepted into the "air and sea Schengen". Rutte's remarks came during discussions with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, focusing on Bulgaria's priorities, particularly its entry into the land-based Schengen zone and accession to the Eurozone.

"If I could decide, Bulgaria would be accepted as a full Schengen member immediately"

Rutte emphasized his optimism regarding Bulgaria's Schengen membership, stating that while current political circumstances pose challenges, he remains committed to facilitating Bulgaria's full integration into the Schengen area. He pledged to collaborate with other countries, including Romania and Austria, to expedite Bulgaria's Schengen accession, aiming for progress in the months following mid-March.

The meeting also addressed key issues on the European agenda, with a particular focus on security within the European Union. Both leaders underscored the importance of bolstering NATO's eastern flank and enhancing cooperation with neighboring countries like Turkey and Romania to strengthen regional defense capabilities. Discussions also touched on supporting Ukraine across various domains, including military assistance, energy, and humanitarian aid, especially in light of the significant number of Ukrainian refugees residing in Bulgaria.

Denkov highlighted the joint efforts to support Ukraine and reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to both humanitarian aid and regional security. The discussions reflected a shared commitment to addressing pressing security challenges in the region while advancing Bulgaria's integration into key European structures.