The Euro Will Not Be Stopped: Constitutional Court Rejects Referendum Bid on Bulgarian Lev

Business » FINANCE | February 8, 2024, Thursday // 15:16
Bulgaria: The Euro Will Not Be Stopped: Constitutional Court Rejects Referendum Bid on Bulgarian Lev @Wikimedia Commons

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a request from MPs representing "Vazrazhdane" and "There Is Such a People" political parties to challenge the decision of the 49th National Assembly regarding a proposed national referendum on the status of the Bulgarian lev.

The Court, composed of 12 judges, voted 11-1 against the appeal, with Judge Yanaki Stoilov providing a special opinion. Despite tensions outside the courthouse, including protests by "Vazrazhdane" supporters, the Court unanimously terminated proceedings on a separate request for an independent ruling on the referendum's constitutionality.

Earlier today, demonstrators gathered outside the Constitutional Court in a protest marked by clashes and disruptions. The unrest erupted as the Court deliberated on the fate of the proposed referendum, underscoring the contentious nature of the issue. Despite the fervent opposition, the Court's decision stands, signaling the end of the legal challenge to the referendum proposal.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Constitutional Court, Referendum, Bulgarian, protest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria