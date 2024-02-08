Bulgaria's Legal Shift: Targeting Kremlin Aggression

Bulgaria is gearing up to amend its Criminal Code to include the crime of "aggression," paving the way for prosecuting military-political leadership responsible for the actions in Ukraine, reports "Euractiv Bulgaria," citing Justice Minister Atanas Slavov.

The move marks Bulgaria's departure from the minority of EU nations that have yet to initiate criminal proceedings for war crimes in Ukraine or for violations of EU sanctions against Russia. Documents discussed last year among EU permanent representatives highlight this discrepancy.

Minister Slavov emphasizes that the proposed change will enable Bulgaria to utilize the tens of thousands of Ukrainians residing in the country as potential witnesses. Moreover, data collected from across EU member states could bolster efforts for a potential war crimes tribunal in Ukraine.

By enhancing the Penal Code, Bulgaria seeks to elevate its capacity to prosecute war crimes beyond the current average threshold. The aim is to establish universal jurisdiction for prosecuting war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity committed in Ukraine.

"Our goal is for Bulgaria to be able to conduct criminal proceedings with universal jurisdiction for the committed war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity in Ukraine. This will be an act in support of international efforts to investigate Russian aggression in Ukraine," explains Minister Slavov.