Society | February 8, 2024, Thursday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Unveils Plan for New Speed Cameras Across the City - See Where!

Sofia's Mayor, Vasil Terziev, has announced plans to enhance road safety in the capital by installing stationary speed control cameras at critical locations. Terziev shared the news on his Facebook profile, detailing the specific areas where the cameras will be deployed.

The identified locations include key thoroughfares such as the Ring Road, "Slivnitsa" Blvd., "Cherni vrah" Blvd., "Tsar Boris III" St. in the "Knyazhevo" district, "Bulgaria" Blvd., and "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd., among others. The decision to install these cameras aims to address speeding and improve overall traffic safety in Sofia.

The mayor emphasized that the Metropolitan Municipality will oversee the design and preparation for the camera placements, while the Sofia Police (SDVR) will provide the devices themselves. Additionally, Terziev mentioned the ongoing efforts of traffic police teams equipped with mobile speed cameras, colloquially known as tripods, which are already operational in the municipality.

In collaboration with Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Terziev revealed plans for regular meetings between the Sofia Municipality and the SDVR to jointly work towards a safer urban environment.

Furthermore, Terziev highlighted the importance of road safety around educational institutions and discussed measures to address traffic violations and accidents. Suggestions included improving lighting at intersections, implementing traffic-calming measures such as bumps and raised intersections, and enhancing pedestrian pathways with additional signaling.

Acknowledging concerns about reckless driving and improper parking obstructing traffic flow, Terziev called for systematic enforcement and stricter penalties for offenders. He underscored the efforts of the Center for Urban Mobility in monitoring parking violations and ensuring smoother traffic operations.

