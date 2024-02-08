'Traitors'! Vazrazhdane Faction Splits in Sofia Municipal Council

The "Vazrazhdane" group within the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) has disintegrated, leaving the pro-Russian party without a cohesive presence in the council. The dissolution occurred following a pivotal vote in which four councilors broke ranks and supported the candidacy of Tsvetomir Petrov from the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia (WCC-DB-SS) coalition for the position of SMC chairman.

The councilors who defected from the "Vazrazhdane" group to endorse Petrov's candidacy were identified as Krasimir Galabov, Ventsi Stoychev, Vasil Draganov, and Sevdelina Petrova. Their decision prompted sharp criticism from their colleague, Deyan Nikolov, who denounced them as "traitors" to the party's cause.

Nikolov expressed dismay over the fragmentation of the "Vazrazhdane" faction, attributing it to alleged attempts to influence councilors through offers of positions and financial incentives. He lamented the infiltration of what he described as "Trojan horses" into the party, suggesting that some members had been motivated by personal gain or succumbed to external pressures.

The disintegration of the "Vazrazhdane" group signifies a significant setback for the party's representation within the SMC and underscores broader challenges facing political cohesion and integrity within the council. Nikolov's assertion of outside interference and inducements raises concerns about the transparency and integrity of decision-making processes within the municipal government.

Despite the fracture within the "Vazrazhdane" faction, Nikolov, along with Emil Dimitrov and Ivaylo Kostadinov, remain steadfast in their allegiance to the party. However, the loss of four councilors highlights the vulnerability of political alliances and the potential for internal discord to undermine party cohesion and effectiveness.