As tensions escalate in eastern Ukraine, reports emerge of a major Russian offensive targeting the city of Avdiivka. Vitaly Barabash, the mayor of Avdiivka, has issued a stark warning, describing the situation as dire and the assault by Russian forces as significant.

In a recent announcement, Barabash painted a grim picture of the ongoing conflict, stating that Russian troops are intensifying their efforts to encircle Avdiivka, an already devastated industrial hub. Despite challenging terrain hindering the use of combat vehicles, the onslaught persists, leaving no part of the city untouched by the violence.

Barabash recounted the relentless barrage faced by Avdiivka, citing over 50 artillery strikes and more than 30 aerial bombardments in the past 24 hours alone. With the city reeling from the onslaught, the mayor revealed that street fighting has erupted, with clashes reported between Ukrainian forces and Russian sabotage units.

Avdiivka. February 2024.



A zone of total genocide by the Russian army. Demolished buildings, hospitals in ruins, destroyed playgrounds. This is the true face of Putin, of Russia.



????: Yurii Butusov pic.twitter.com/GxoreLPWow — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2024

The situation on the ground remains fluid and chaotic, with reports indicating Russian advances in some areas while facing resistance in others. The DeepState Telegram channel, known for its ties to the Ukrainian military, echoed the gravity of the situation, describing it as "critical and chaotic."

Despite the onslaught, a defiant spirit persists among Avdiivka's residents, with nearly a thousand civilians remaining amidst the devastation. As the conflict escalates, fears mount over the safety and well-being of those caught in the crossfire, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

