Farmers' Protests Spread Across Bulgaria, Disrupting Traffic and Demanding Changes

For the third consecutive day, Bulgarian farmers have taken to the streets in widespread protests, causing disruptions to traffic and demanding significant legislative changes to address their grievances. Organized demonstrations have sprung up near various regional cities, including Stara Zagora, Pernik, Ruse, Kyustendil, Shumen, and Targovishte, with agricultural workers voicing their frustrations over industry regulations and financial support.

The protests, initially sparked by concerns over industry regulations and financial aid, have evolved into a broader movement calling for legislative reforms to ensure the security and financial stability of farmers. Key demands include revisions to the terms of the European Union's Green Deal and financial assistance of BGN 20 per acre due to the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Despite efforts by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov to address the crisis through a new memorandum and invitations for talks, farmers remain resolute in their demands, insisting that the blockades will continue until their grievances are addressed.

Using heavy machinery to block roads, farmers have caused significant disruptions to traffic flow, particularly on vital routes such as the main Sofia-Varna road and other key highways. These blockades have resulted in convoys of cars being diverted and intermittent passage for ambulances and buses.

Tensions between farmers and authorities have escalated in some regions, with clashes reported. In Ruse, protesters blocked the Danube Bridge and set fire to straw bales, while in Targovishte, a hemodialysis patient's ambulance was delayed due to the demonstration.