Bulgarian President Highlights Diplomatic Solutions in Ukraine Crisis

President Rumen Radev, speaking at a business forum hosted by The Economist, refrained from specifying Ukraine's post-war borders, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolutions amid ongoing conflict. While praising Bulgaria's economic achievements, he highlighted the importance of negotiations over battlefield decisions.

During the event, President Radev addressed Bulgaria's economic progress, citing a notable increase in foreign investments. He underscored the significance of initiatives in the energy sector, expressing satisfaction with his cabinet's performance.

Regarding Ukraine, Radev stressed the complexity of determining post-war borders and cautioned against military solutions. He noted Russia's tendency to escalate nuclear rhetoric during uncertain military situations but highlighted the current absence of such discussions.

In response to questions about Bulgaria's strategic goals, including Schengen, Eurozone, and OECD membership, Radev warned against prioritizing political maneuvers over economic considerations. He cautioned against pursuing these objectives for political gain, emphasizing the need for careful planning and economic viability.

When asked about his future plans beyond his current presidential term, Radev reaffirmed his commitment to serving Bulgaria, expressing hope for continued service to the country in the years ahead.