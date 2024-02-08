Bulgarian President Highlights Diplomatic Solutions in Ukraine Crisis

Politics | February 8, 2024, Thursday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Highlights Diplomatic Solutions in Ukraine Crisis @Wikimedia Commons

President Rumen Radev, speaking at a business forum hosted by The Economist, refrained from specifying Ukraine's post-war borders, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolutions amid ongoing conflict. While praising Bulgaria's economic achievements, he highlighted the importance of negotiations over battlefield decisions.

During the event, President Radev addressed Bulgaria's economic progress, citing a notable increase in foreign investments. He underscored the significance of initiatives in the energy sector, expressing satisfaction with his cabinet's performance.

Regarding Ukraine, Radev stressed the complexity of determining post-war borders and cautioned against military solutions. He noted Russia's tendency to escalate nuclear rhetoric during uncertain military situations but highlighted the current absence of such discussions.

In response to questions about Bulgaria's strategic goals, including Schengen, Eurozone, and OECD membership, Radev warned against prioritizing political maneuvers over economic considerations. He cautioned against pursuing these objectives for political gain, emphasizing the need for careful planning and economic viability.

When asked about his future plans beyond his current presidential term, Radev reaffirmed his commitment to serving Bulgaria, expressing hope for continued service to the country in the years ahead.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: president, Radev, ukraine crisis, diplomacy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria