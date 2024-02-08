Bulgarian Basketball Player Aleksandar Vezenkov Back In Play After Injury

Aleksandar Vezenkov, who was declared the Athlete of Bulgaria for 2023, returned to play for his team, the Sacramento Kings. After an ankle injury, Vezenkov did not play for 16 days.

“The Kings”, however, suffered a defeat with a score of 120:133 as hosts against the team with the weakest performance of the season - the Detroit Pistons.

The Bulgarian player received only 5 minutes in the game, during which he scored 3 points and secured one rebound. However, Vezenkov's statistics also included two fouls.

In the final minutes, Detroit prevailed over the hosts with exceptionally accurate three-point shooting. The team finished with a success rate of over 50% (17 out of 31) from beyond the arc and turned the situation in their favor.

Currently, the Sacramento Kings are seventh in the Western Conference with 29 wins and 21 losses.