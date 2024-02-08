For Full Acceptance In Schengen The Netherlands Must Again Say 'Yes' To Bulgaria

As Bulgaria awaits full acceptance into the Schengen zone, Momchil Indjov, a Club Z correspondent in Brussels, emphasizes the crucial role of the Netherlands in determining the country's fate. Indjov highlights the necessity for a new vote by EU member states, with the Netherlands once again needing to affirm its approval.

In light of recent developments in Dutch politics, where Geert Wilders' far-right party emerged victorious in parliamentary elections, the process of forming a new cabinet has encountered obstacles. Indjov notes the growing popularity of Wilders' party and underscores its historical stance against EU enlargement and Schengen expansion.

Reflecting on past parliamentary decisions, Indjov recalls the Netherlands' prior approval of Bulgaria's partial Schengen admission, limiting entry only by air and water. However, he highlights the need for a fresh vote in the parliament's new composition, particularly considering Wilders' party's absence from the initial vote.

Turning to agricultural concerns, Indjov discusses the recent farmers' protests, emphasizing their opposition to regulations aimed at reducing pesticide usage and promoting sustainability, such as the European Union's Green Deal. He notes the complexity of the issues at hand, including the economic impact of regulatory changes and health concerns associated with pesticide use.

Addressing similar protests in Bulgaria, Indjov stresses the importance of finding compromise and mutual concessions to resolve the conflict. He expresses optimism that a middle ground can be reached through dialogue and negotiation.