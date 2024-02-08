Protesters from "Vazrazhdane" Set Car Ablaze Outside Constitutional Court

Politics | February 8, 2024, Thursday // 11:22
Tensions flared outside the Constitutional Court as demonstrators from the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" gathered to protest the court's pending decision on their appeal for a referendum to preserve the Bulgarian lev. The protest, characterized by clashes and disruptions, saw demonstrators pelting the courthouse with eggs and obstructing traffic, with one car set ablaze.

The demonstrators allege gross violations of the law by Members of Parliament, accusing them of denying the scheduling of the proposed referendum. Viktor Papazov, chairman of the Initiative Committee advocating for the referendum, underscored the significance of preserving Bulgaria's national currency, asserting that its loss would equate to a loss of freedom and sovereignty. Papazov's open letter urges constitutional judges to consider this critical factor in their deliberations.

The protest outside the Constitutional Court underscores the deep divisions and heightened tensions surrounding the issue of Bulgaria's currency and the legal process involved in determining its fate.

