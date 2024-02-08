Day 715 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Called For Russian Assets To Be Transferred To His Country

Day 715 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

In Russia , they rejected Nadezhdin's candidacy for the presidency

Zelensky called for all frozen Russian assets to be transferred to Ukraine

Ukraine said it shot down 11 of the 17 drones sent by Russia last night

As a result of the nighttime drone attack on Odesa, there is damage to civil infrastructure

Blow for Moscow: Lithuania recognizes the Orthodox community under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople

"We are there to die!": Nepalese mercenaries fight on Russia 's side in Ukraine

Putin: Russia works with Hamas and helps hostages in Gaza



In Russia, they rejected Nadezhdin's candidacy for the presidency

In Russia, the Central Election Commission rejected Boris Nadezhdin's candidacy for participation in the presidential elections. The commission recognized as valid about 96 thousand of the collected 105 thousand registration signatures. In his Telegram account, Nadezhdin said that he will appeal the decision.

Boris Nadezhdin is one of the biggest critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky called for all frozen Russian assets to be transferred to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for all frozen Russian assets to be transferred to his country, DPA reported. In his video address last night, he indicated that he had discussed the topic with the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who was in Kyiv yesterday.

Borrell commented that the European Union has exhausted its reserves. According to him, by March, Brussels will be able to provide Kyiv with about 600 thousand shells, and the previously promised 1 million will be transferred by the end of the year.

On February 1, the European Commission promised to supply Ukraine with new tanks, helicopters, and air defense systems by the end of the year.

An air raid warning was issued last night in 13 regions of Ukraine, air defenses are working. This was announced in Telegram by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, quoted by UKRINFORM.

Ukraine said it shot down 11 of the 17 drones sent by Russia last night

Ukraine's air defense and drone interception units shot down 11 of 17 drones sent by Russia to four regions overnight, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force.

The statement said Iranian-made Shahed drones were intercepted over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in southern Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk region in the southeast and central Vinnytsia region.

District officials said drone strikes damaged more than 20 homes and commercial buildings in the city of Mykolaiv and hit civil infrastructure facilities in the city of Odesa. No casualties reported.

At the moment, there is no information about specific damage in other areas, Reuters clarifies.

As a result of the nighttime drone attack on Odesa, there is damage to civil infrastructure

"As a result of the night drone attack on Odesa, there is damage to the civilian infrastructure. Fortunately, there are no casualties," Oleg Kiper, the chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced on the Telegram application.

As Oleg Kiper informed, a residential block under construction was damaged by the impact of an enemy drone, the windows were broken. Damage to the building of an educational institution was also registered - the roof and ceiling were damaged, the windows were broken.

"All the relevant services are working. The employees of the human rights structures are fixing the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russians," added the regional governor.

According to the information of the Ukrainian Defense Forces "South", the building of a college in the city was hit. "Two patrol police officers who traveled to the site of the attack to provide assistance to the citizens were also injured. They were hospitalized, their condition is stable," the statement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces "South" on the "Telegram" application states.

The Bulgarian community in Odesa region is the third largest in number and numbers over 150,000 people according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in Odesa. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions.

Blow for Moscow: Lithuania recognizes the Orthodox community under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople

The Lithuanian government announced yesterday that it will recognize as a legal entity the Orthodox community under the spiritual jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, AFP and BTA reported.

AFP notes that this is a severe blow to Moscow, which is trying to maintain its influence over Orthodox Christians in Lithuania.

The Moscow Patriarchate continues to play an important role in the life of the Orthodox community in the Baltic country, which numbers about 100 thousand people.

"The religious community meets the legal requirements for a traditional, new or revived religious community and can be entered in the register of legal entities," a Lithuanian justice ministry spokesman said.

The decision by the Lithuanian authorities means that the new legal entity will be able to receive financial support from the state, like other recognized religions.

In 2022, five Lithuanian priests were accused by the Russian Orthodox Church of canonical disobedience and conspiracy, after which they came under the spiritual jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, France Presse recalls.

The priests were punished "not for ecclesiastical reasons, but because they oppose (. . .) the war in Ukraine," the Patriarchate of Constantinople said at the time.

Ten Orthodox priests in Lithuania recognize the jurisdiction of Constantinople. Currently, they and their followers gather for services in the temples of various confessions, but they plan to build their own church, the construction of which will be financed by donations.

"We are there to die!": Nepalese mercenaries fight on Russia's side in Ukraine

Nepalese mercenaries are fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine, lured to kill far from their homeland by promises of passports and cash. But returning wounded fighters are warning anyone tempted to go fight: "Don't go!", reports AFP.

While Nepali mercenaries can earn nearly double a month what they earn in a year at home, conditions are brutal and many are killed and wounded.

"I saw my friends die in front of me," said Surya Sharma, who uses a pseudonym for legal reasons.

"The Nepalis who go there cannot even imagine the horror of the war".

Soon after basic training with Russian forces, the 24-year-old's unit was attacked on its way to the front line in eastern Ukraine.

"When the bombs and bullets rained down, I thought my life was over, that this was the end. I was there to die."

Due to the combination of harsh Himalayan terrain and extreme poverty, Nepal has long been a source of fierce fighters for foreign wars - the best example being the Gurkhas in the British army.

But Nepalis can legally be part of a foreign army only if there is a government agreement, such as exists only with Britain and India.

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, Moscow has used mercenaries, including from the Wagner paramilitary group before its foiled uprising last June.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine provide data on the number of foreign soldiers in their ranks, nor on the number of prisoners of war they hold.

But the Nepalese government estimates that more than 200 of the country's citizens have been in the Russian army since the invasion of Ukraine began nearly 2 years ago.

Sharma reckons there are at least 10 times that number, including students, ex-soldiers and even ex-Maoist militants.

"We were among the first, but now there are many Nepalis there, they must be around 2,500-3,000," he said.

At least 12 Nepalis have been killed and five others captured by Ukrainian forces, according to the Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu.

Returnees say the death toll is far higher, and according to local media there are also Nepalis among the Ukrainian ranks.

To attract fighters, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Russian citizenship, which also allowed them to work, in addition to a monthly salary of up to ,200.

Putin: Russia works with Hamas and helps hostages in Gaza

“Since the situation in the Middle East escalated, Russia has been doing everything it can to help people who have been held hostage. As is known, our Foreign Ministry works through the political wing of Hamas and generally has certain results”.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the leaders of the Jewish community in Russia. In his words, Moscow has achieved "certain results" in diplomatic efforts to free hostages from the Middle East conflict, Reuters reported, citing Russian agencies.

The agencies reported that Putin met with the chief rabbi of Russia, Berel Lazar, and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Alexander Boroda.

The Russian president explained that Moscow took advantage of its contacts with the political wing of Hamas, BTA reported.

"Russia provides assistance not only to its citizens, but also to foreigners. Including elderly people and their family members who survived the Holocaust. I realize how important it is to continue these efforts. And that's exactly what we are doing." added Vladimir Putin.

Moscow, which has drawn closer to Israel's arch-enemy Iran since the outbreak of the nearly two-year conflict in Ukraine, reaffirmed its support for Palestinian statehood and criticized Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Kremlin, the violence in the Middle East is a reflection of US failures in the region.

Putin's reference to the Holocaust comes a day after the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin to express her "negative reaction" to her criticism of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian policy, Reuters noted.

Authorities criticized her "inadmissible statements" in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant, in which she said Lavrov downplayed the Holocaust and that Russia was being too friendly with Hamas.

Novinite remains the sole Bulgarian media outlet consistently delivering daily updates and key insights concerning the conflict. Our reporting commenced on the first day, 24th February 2022, and will persist until the conflict's resolution. Despite challenges, our independent journalism remains committed to offering precise, current news to our audience. We appreciate your ongoing support in staying informed! #stayinformed #WarInUkraine

Follow Novinite.com on X and Facebook