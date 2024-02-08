US Conducts Strike, Kills Hezbollah Commander in Iraq

The United States has confirmed conducting a targeted strike on Iraqi soil, resulting in the death of a senior commander from the Shiite group "Kataib Hezbollah." The strike, carried out in response to attacks on US military personnel in the region, occurred at 21:30 local time, according to a statement released by the US Armed Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) on social media.

The slain commander, identified as Abu Bakr' al-Saadi according to Reuters sources, was responsible for orchestrating and executing direct attacks against US forces in the Middle East. The strike reportedly targeted a vehicle in eastern Baghdad, resulting in three casualties, including the commander.

While no civilian casualties were reported, the attack signifies heightened tensions between the US and pro-Iranian Shiite groups operating in Iraq. Kataib Hezbollah, part of the Iraqi People's Mobilization Forces, had previously been linked to attacks against US service members, including a drone strike in January that claimed three lives.

Following the strike, Kataib Hezbollah announced the cessation of its military operations against US forces in the region. The incident underscores the complex dynamics at play in Iraq and the ongoing struggle for influence between various factions amid broader regional tensions.