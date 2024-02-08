Bulgarian Constitutional Court to Rule on Euro Referendum Rejection

After seven months of deliberation, the Constitutional Court is set to announce its decision on the rejection of a referendum proposal aimed at limiting the introduction of the euro before 2043. The referendum, initiated by the "Vazrazhdane" party and supported by "There Is Such a People", gathered over 400,000 signatures, prompting debate on its constitutionality and alignment with international treaties, including Bulgaria's commitments to the European Union.

While "Vazrazhdane" asserts the referendum's legitimacy and necessity, arguing it garnered sufficient public support, the National Assembly opposed it, leading to the court referral. Protests organized by "Vazrazhdane" highlight the significance of the pending decision.

Although about 470,000 signatures were deemed valid out of the 600,000 collected, Parliament's rejection of the referendum prompted legal action. "Vazrazhdane" remains adamant, expressing intentions to escalate the issue to European authorities, signaling potential implications for Bulgaria's currency sovereignty.

The party's leader emphasizes the forthcoming petition to the European Parliament, indicating the significance of the euro preservation debate both domestically and at the European level. The decision's outcome is poised to reverberate across Bulgarian and European political landscapes, with implications for currency policy and EU relations.