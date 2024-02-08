Cairo Talks on Gaza Ceasefire Face Setback

World | February 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:57
A fresh set of discussions regarding the Middle East conflict is anticipated to commence in Cairo today.

However, the prospects of the talks proceeding remain uncertain following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent dismissal of Hamas' ceasefire proposal. Netanyahu affirmed that the military operation in the Gaza Strip would persist until achieving "complete victory."

Hamas proposed a ceasefire lasting 135 days, during which hostage releases would be exchanged for Palestinian detainees. However, Hamas conditioned the truce on a complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from the enclave. Additionally, Palestinians sought the liberation of approximately 1,500 prisoners, a significant number of whom are facing death sentences.

