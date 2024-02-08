Bulgarian Prime Minister to Hold Talks with Dutch Counterpart in The Hague

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is set to embark on a one-day visit to The Hague for discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The agenda for their meeting includes bilateral matters, European Union-related issues, and Bulgaria's strategic priorities, notably its aspirations to join the land Schengen and Eurozone.

Throughout his tenure, Rutte's Netherlands has posed obstacles to Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area. However, in a significant turn at the end of last year, the Dutch Parliament lifted its veto, paving the way for Bulgaria's partial Schengen accession. While Austria has granted air and water Schengen access to Bulgaria, securing land-based entry remains a primary focus for Bulgaria's leadership, with efforts underway to achieve this milestone as early as this year. Additionally, Bulgaria is actively advocating for Eurozone membership, aiming for accession by January 1 of the following year.

Rutte, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Dutch history since assuming office in 2010, has led four distinct coalitions. His most recent government dissolved over disagreements on asylum policy. Amid his announced retirement from national politics, Rutte's name has emerged as a potential candidate for NATO Secretary General, with current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term set to conclude in October.