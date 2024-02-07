Russian Postal Service Suspends Land Deliveries to Bulgaria

Society | February 7, 2024, Wednesday // 19:09
The Russian postal service, "Почта России" (Russian Post), has announced a temporary halt to land deliveries to 24 European countries, including Bulgaria. The suspension comes amidst bureaucratic complications in organizing road and rail transport, leading to disruptions in postal services. While deliveries by air remain an option, they are subject to limitations and come at a higher cost.

The decision, posted on the Russian Post's website, reportedly stems from challenges faced by its German subsidiary in renewing contracts for overland deliveries. A source cited by the Russian publication RBC suggests that ground transportation services are expected to resume within the next two months.

The suspension of postal services follows the onset of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which has already resulted in the official suspension of postal item movements between Russia and several other countries, including Poland, Ukraine, Finland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Despite assurances of a temporary disruption, the halt in land deliveries to Bulgaria underscores the broader impact of geopolitical tensions on logistical operations.

