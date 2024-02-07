Bulgaria Commits 100,000 Euros For The Recovery Of Ukraine

In a move to support Ukraine's industrial recovery efforts, Bulgaria has announced its participation in the "Green Program for the Industrial Recovery of Ukraine" initiated by the United Nations Organization for Industrial Development (UNIDO). The decision was made by the Council of Ministers, as revealed by the press service of the cabinet.

The program, which kicked off this year, aims to mobilize a minimum of 200 million euros for its implementation. Bulgaria has pledged a voluntary financial contribution of 100,000 euros towards this initiative, with funding allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The primary objective of the program is to foster a conducive environment for Ukraine's green industrial recovery, with a focus on job creation, sustainable economic growth, and enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of priority industrial sectors. Notably, the program will target the western region of Ukraine, where a significant portion of internally displaced persons resides, underscoring the importance of job creation and infrastructure expansion in the area.

Bulgaria's involvement in the program will specifically support a project titled "Economic Empowerment of Youth, Women, and Internally Displaced Persons through Entrepreneurship." This project will provide assistance to two educational institutions and offer direct support to 50 individuals within the target demographic who aspire to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. The overarching goal of the project is to generate a minimum of 150 full-time jobs, thereby contributing to the socioeconomic empowerment of vulnerable groups in Ukraine.

Bulgaria's commitment to this initiative underscores its dedication to fostering international cooperation and supporting the sustainable development goals of its neighboring countries. By investing in Ukraine's industrial recovery and promoting entrepreneurship among marginalized communities, Bulgaria aims to contribute to the region's long-term stability and prosperity.