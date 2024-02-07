EU Launches Legal Action Against Bulgaria Over Three Infringement Cases!

The European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against Bulgaria, unveiling three infringement procedures aimed at addressing key issues within the country's governance. According to reports from BTA, the Commission's actions target various aspects of Bulgaria's compliance with EU regulations.

The first infringement procedure involves Bulgaria's failure to complete the revision of its river basin management plans, prompting the Commission to refer the matter to the EU Court of Justice. Bulgaria is not alone in facing this scrutiny, as Ireland, Spain, Malta, Portugal, and Slovakia are also implicated in similar proceedings.

In the second procedure, the Commission addresses concerns related to the security of energy supplies, specifically focusing on Bulgaria's obligation to provide notification regarding specific gas supplies data. This aspect of the investigation underscores the importance of ensuring transparency and accountability in Bulgaria's energy sector.

Lastly, the third procedure centers on procedural rights, with the Commission urging Bulgaria to fully implement EU rules regarding procedural safeguards for children in criminal proceedings. This includes upholding the requirements of fair trial and safeguarding the rights of suspects and defendants, a crucial aspect of ensuring justice and due process within the country's legal system.

The initiation of these infringement procedures highlights the European Commission's commitment to upholding EU regulations and ensuring member states' compliance with established standards.