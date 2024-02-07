Weather In Bulgaria On February 8: The Period Of Warmth Will Persist

The atmospheric pressure will be below the monthly average. During the night, the cloud cover will decrease, with a moderate west wind blowing over Northern Bulgaria, leading to mostly clear weather.

In the south, it will be almost calm, and in the morning, visibility in some valleys will be reduced. Minimum temperatures will range between 1° and 6°, around 2° in Sofia. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and relatively warm. There will be a light southwest wind, becoming moderate in the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 14° and 19°, around 14° in Sofia.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny. A moderate wind is expected, increasing to strong gusts in higher and exposed areas, coming from the west. Temperatures at 1200 meters will reach around 10°, dropping to approximately 3° at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast will be sunny, with a light to moderate west-southwest wind. Temperatures will vary from 13° to 16°, while the sea temperature will be between 6° and 8°. Sea swell will be at a level of 1 to 2. In Sofia the day is 10 hours and 14 minutes, the sun rises at 7:34 a.m. and sets at 5:48 p.m. The moon rises at 6:54 a.m. and sets at 3:43 p.m. The moon phase is two days before the new moon.