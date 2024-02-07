Ukrainian President Zelensky Thanks Bulgaria for Support

In a heartfelt exchange during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, for Bulgaria's unwavering support in the face of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelensky thanked Zhelyazkov for both military-technical assistance and humanitarian aid, emphasizing Ukraine's enduring appreciation for Bulgaria's solidarity. In response, Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to stand by Ukraine's side and provide assistance as needed.

Highlighting Bulgaria's stance against Russia's aggression, Zhelyazkov condemned the "relentless Russian terror" and the destruction inflicted upon Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. He stressed the importance of Russia adhering to its international obligations and called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and military equipment from Ukrainian territory.

Zhelyazkov also welcomed the European Council's decision to initiate negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU, underscoring Bulgaria's support for Ukraine's aspirations for European integration.

Expressing concern over Russia's actions in the Black Sea region and the militarization of Crimea, Zhelyazkov conveyed Bulgaria's deep unease regarding the situation.

The Bulgarian delegation, led by Zhelyazkov, was invited to Ukraine by Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada. Alongside Zhelyazkov, the delegation includes Ivaylo Mirchev, Chairman of the Group for Friendship with Ukraine, as well as MPs Daniel Mitov and Stanislav Anastasov.