EU Launches Legal Action Against Hungary Over Sovereignty Law

The European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against Hungary over its controversial "sovereignty law," marking another chapter in the ongoing clash between Brussels and Budapest. The move comes in response to concerns that the law, championed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government, undermines fundamental rights and democratic principles.

At the heart of the dispute is the establishment of the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty, mandated by the law to monitor and investigate organizations deemed to be engaging in activities that could influence Hungarian politics with foreign support. While Orbán's Fidesz party argues that the law safeguards national interests, critics, including the EU, contend that it stifles freedom of expression and association.

The European Commission's objection to the sovereignty law centers on its perceived violations of democratic values, EU citizens' voting rights, and several fundamental rights enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. Among these are concerns about the lack of judicial oversight and the ambiguous scope of the office's authority.

Hungary now has a two-month window to address the Commission's concerns. However, this legal action comes amid broader tensions between Hungary and the EU, particularly regarding the disbursement of EU funds. Brussels has withheld billions in cohesion and recovery funds due to concerns over the rule of law in Hungary, a move Orbán sought to overturn in exchange for supporting EU aid to Ukraine.

As the legal process unfolds, the clash between Hungary's sovereignty ambitions and EU values looks set to intensify, posing challenges for both Budapest and Brussels in navigating their contentious relationship.