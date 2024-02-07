Nord Stream Explosion Investigation Suspended By Swedish Prosecutors

The Swedish prosecutor's office has announced the suspension of its investigation into the explosions that severely damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater gas pipelines, passing on collected materials to German authorities. The decision comes amidst ongoing probes in Denmark and Germany following a series of blasts in the Baltic Sea since September 2022, which caused extensive destruction to the pipelines.

Traces of explosives found at the site by Swedish investigators have been deemed conclusive evidence of sabotage, implicating unknown perpetrators in the attacks. However, the conclusion of the Swedish prosecutors asserts that there is no evidence to suggest involvement from Swedish institutions or citizens in the attacks conducted in international waters.

Nord Stream, owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, plays a crucial role in supplying gas to millions of Europeans, primarily in Germany and neighboring countries. The pipelines have been a point of contention, with concerns raised by the US and other nations over their reliance on Russian energy exports, particularly Nord Stream 2, which was still pending final approval from German regulators at the time of the explosions.

The investigation into the attacks remains shrouded in secrecy, with Denmark, Sweden, and Germany conducting parallel probes while closely guarding information. As authorities grapple with the complexity of the case, questions linger over the possibility of finding conclusive evidence to solve one of the most audacious acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure in recent memory.

Amidst the investigation, Russia has openly accused the US, UK, and Ukraine of involvement in the attacks, allegations vehemently denied by the accused parties. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's interest in monitoring Germany's handling of the investigation, given the country's significant ties to the affected pipelines.