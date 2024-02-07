Farmers Continue Blockades Across Bulgaria Amidst Unresolved Demands

Protests by farmers across Bulgaria persisted for the second consecutive day as blockades disrupted key locations in multiple regions. Despite the government's proposed memorandum and invitations for dialogue, farmers remain resolute in their demands for legislative assurances, changes to green deal terms, and financial aid related to the conflict in Ukraine.

In various regions such as Vidin, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Silistra, and more, farmers deployed heavy equipment to obstruct roads, causing traffic disruptions and logistical challenges. The protests come amidst escalating tensions over the handling of agricultural policies and the economic impact on farmers.

The situation in Blagoevgrad saw farmers positioning machinery on roads leading to Melnik and Petrich, while livestock breeders attempted to block traffic on the Struma highway. Similar blockades and disruptions were reported in other regions, indicating a widespread and coordinated effort by farmers to assert their demands.

Despite government efforts to address the grievances through proposed memorandums and talks, farmers remain unconvinced and determined to continue their protests until their demands are met. The ongoing standoff underscores the deep-rooted frustrations and challenges faced by Bulgaria's agricultural sector.

As tensions persist and road blockades continue, the government faces mounting pressure to find a resolution that addresses the concerns of farmers while ensuring minimal disruption to public life and commerce.

In the absence of a breakthrough, the standoff between farmers and the government shows no signs of abating, raising concerns about the prolonged impact on agricultural activities and the broader economy.