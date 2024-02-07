Borissov Pushes for New Elections in Sofia

Boyko Borissov, the chairman of GERB, has voiced his preference for holding new elections for mayor and municipal council in Sofia, according to his statements to "Dnevnik" in the National Assembly. The ongoing deadlock in the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) regarding the election of a chairman has prompted Borissov to advocate for fresh elections.

With another attempt expected to be made in the SMC to elect a chairman on February 8, political factions continue to block each other, exacerbating the situation. Borissov criticized the impotence and infighting among political forces, highlighting the contentious issue of who holds the legitimate mayoral position.

In response to questions about the possibility of cooperation between GERB and other political entities, Borissov reiterated his support for new elections, citing concerns about the legitimacy of the previous election results. He raised issues regarding machine voting and data entry errors, implying that the election of Vasil Terziev as mayor was flawed.

However, Borissov's assertions overlook key factors, such as changes in election procedures implemented by GERB, DPS, and BSP, which impact result calculation. Despite this, Borissov emphasized the need for new electronic voting devices to address counting problems and invalid ballots.

Proposing the acquisition of new electronic devices similar to those used in the United States, Borissov aimed to resolve issues associated with flash drives and ensure accurate and efficient voting processes. While DPS has previously discussed the idea of new voting machines and paper-based voting, Borissov's focus remains on technological solutions to enhance electoral integrity.