Spate of Grenade Attacks Rocks Pakistan Ahead of Elections

As Pakistan braces for its upcoming general elections, a series of nine grenade attacks rocked several areas in Balochistan and Quetta, targeting election offices of candidates and polling stations. The incidents occurred on Tuesday, adding to the escalating tensions surrounding the electoral process.

According to reports from Pakistan-based Dawn, the attacks were carried out by individuals riding motorcycles who threw hand grenades at various locations. In one instance, a government school in Killi Ahmedzai, on the outskirts of Quetta, was targeted, resulting in an explosion within the school compound, designated as a polling station.

Law enforcement agencies managed to thwart an attack at a government school in Pasni, where an explosive device was discovered near the premises. The bomb disposal squad successfully defused the bomb, averting a potential tragedy.

In addition to the attacks on educational institutions, an office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was also targeted, causing damage to windows. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Furthermore, several candidates were directly affected by the violence. The residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) candidate Mir Mohammad Yaqoob in Awaran district was attacked, as well as the house of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mir Mohammad Aslam Buledi in Buleda.

Other prominent figures, including National Party leader Abdul Qadeer Sajdi and independent candidate Noor Baloch, also faced attacks on their residences in Panjgur town. Despite the assaults, these leaders escaped unharmed.

The wave of violence extended to security forces as well, with reports of an attack on a post in the Tump area of Balochistan's Kech, where a projectile caused an explosion near the post. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident.

These attacks come in the wake of a bomb blast outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan's Nushki district and an explosion outside the Karachi office of the ECP. While investigations into these incidents are ongoing, concerns are mounting over the security situation leading up to the general elections scheduled for February 8.