GERB Warns of Potential Government Crisis Over Foreign Minister Position

In a recent interview with BNT, GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed concerns about the potential failure of the government rotation due to disagreements over the appointment of a new foreign minister. Borissov's remarks come amid tensions between the GERB party and the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition regarding the distribution of ministerial positions.

Responding to questions about the possibility of early elections, Borissov expressed apprehension regarding the current impasse, stating, "They have stated that they will not back down, I don't see any more backwards compromises that GERB can make." He emphasized that the issue of appointing a foreign minister could jeopardize the rotation agreement.

Borissov highlighted the importance of measured dialogue and expressed reluctance to draw red lines or set conditions that could hinder decision-making. He referenced disagreements within the opposition and emphasized the need for constructive discussions to resolve differences.

The GERB leader also addressed the proposal for Mariya Gabriel to assume the role of both prime minister and foreign minister, with Denkov remaining as vice prime minister and minister of education. Borissov argued against the appointment of another candidate from GERB for the foreign minister position, insisting on Gabriel's suitability for the role.

Furthermore, Borissov outlined the position of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), indicating their reluctance to participate in the government, either as ministers or deputy ministers.

"Mariya Gabriel is to remain foreign minister after the rotation in March and also be prime minister".

This was stated to BNT by the deputy chairman of the GERB parliamentary group Temenuzka Petkova. She said that this condition is part of the coalition agreement, where the current Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is scheduled to become Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education. Petkova noted that GERB insists that these agreements be respected.

"I am simply puzzled how in the last few days similar ambitions have appeared on the part of WCC-DB, namely Acad. Denkov to take the post of foreign minister. This post requires special preparation, and what Maria Gabriel has demonstrated in recent months, is extremely positive," Temenuzka Petkova said.

She added that Denkov has repeatedly said that he "feels best" in the education sector. GERB are waiting for Denkov's and Gabriel's assessment of each ministerial position in the cabinet, in order to agree with WCC-DB which of them will keep their post and who will not.

On the occasion of the possible replacement of the Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev due to the farmers' protests, Temenuzka Petkova emphasized that the funds demanded by the farmers are not provided for in the budget.

"But before the budget was adopted, serious discussions were held on individual sectors. Talks are currently underway with the protesters, let's see what the result of this dialogue will be," said the deputy chairman of the GERB parliamentary group.