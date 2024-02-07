Bulgarian Actor Julian Kostov Joins The 3rd Season Of “The White Lotus”

The Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov has been chosen to participate in the third season of the series “The White Lotus” on HBO. He will replace Serbian-Russian actor Miloš Biković who was initially selected for the role, but left the project on Friday, following accusations of supporting the war in Ukraine.

Season 3 will be filmed near Ko Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in Thailand, presenting the story of a new set of guests staying at the White Lotus resort in Thailand. Both previous seasons of the series were honored with multiple Emmy awards.

Julian Kostov is well known for his role as Fedyor Kaminsky, a Russian-inspired character, in the first season of the fantasy series “Shadow and Bone“ on Netflix. He also portrays the Russian villain - Vladimir Makarov, in the 2023 video game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III”. Recently, Kostov was also spotted in the reboot of the superhero comedy-horror film "The Toxic Avenger“.

“Nothing I can write can do justice to how I feel… so I’ll keep it simple. I’m just beyond happy, grateful and excited to join this team of tremendous artists on season 3 of The White Lotus”, the actor posted on his Facebook channel.