IDF Claims Discovery of Iranian Funding to Hamas

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced a significant development in their ongoing conflict with Hamas, alleging direct financial support from Iran to the Palestinian militant group. According to IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, documents recovered from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip suggest a substantial transfer of funds totaling over USD 150 million from Iran to Hamas between 2014 and 2020. These findings, unveiled during a press conference, indicate a coordinated effort between Iran and Hamas, further highlighting Iran's role in exporting terrorism across the Middle East.

The IDF plans to release some of the intelligence information to corroborate their claims, with a specific focus on detailing the direct connection between Iran, Hamas, and Yahya Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader. Notably, the recovered documents reportedly include official Hamas records outlining the financial transactions from Iran, underscoring the significant financial backing provided to the group over several years.

In addition to the financial evidence, IDF spokesperson Hagari revealed the discovery of a safe containing over 20 million shekels in cash within the same underground facility. He emphasized that such large sums of cash are typically reserved for the personal use of senior Hamas officials, highlighting the disparity between the funds allocated for militant activities and those for personal enrichment.

The IDF's revelations come amidst ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Hagari reaffirmed the IDF's commitment to bringing all hostages home and providing support to their families. Despite the challenges posed by the conflict, the IDF remains dedicated to fulfilling its moral, national, and international obligations.

Furthermore, IDF operations in the Gaza Strip continue, with special units focusing on strategic compounds and infrastructure used by Hamas. The ongoing military efforts aim to dismantle Hamas' terror infrastructure, prevent the group from rebuilding its capabilities, and protect Israeli residents from threats posed by militants. Additionally, exercises in other regions, such as Judea and Samaria, underscore the IDF's commitment to ensuring the security of all residents.