Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Skier Dies After Accident in Chepelare

A tragic incident has occurred in Chepelare, Bulgaria, where a 21-year-old skier lost his life after a fatal accident on an advanced track, as reported by BNR. The young man, hailing from Kostinbrod, was enjoying a holiday in the town when the unfortunate event took place yesterday afternoon, around 4 p.m.

According to reports, the skier was reported missing by his companions, who were waiting for him at the end of the track but grew concerned when he failed to appear. In response, an emergency operation was swiftly organized in the area, involving the participation of seven mountain rescuers. Despite their efforts, the search lasted approximately six hours before the skier was located under Run 1C.

Initial examinations indicate that the skier may have been traveling at high speed when he collided with a tree and veered off the track, leading to the tragic outcome. Authorities have initiated a pre-trial proceeding, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.