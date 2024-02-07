Farmers Launch Second Day of Protests Across Bulgaria

Farmers in Bulgaria are gearing up for another day of protests, continuing their demonstrations for the second consecutive day. Today, they plan to stage blockades on several key roadways from 10:00 to 13:00, amplifying their calls for action.

The protest sites include critical routes like the international road E 79, the roads leading to Lom and Kozloduy, as well as major highways such as Sofia - Varna and Sofia - Ruse at strategic junctions like "Ablanitsa" and "Boaza", and near Lukovit.

Joining the protests today are farmers from the Yambol region, who are set to intensify the demonstrations by blocking the Yambol-Sliven road and three exits to the Trakia highway. Stoyan Aleksandrov, chairman of the local structure of the Association of Grain Producers, detailed the plans, highlighting key locations where agricultural equipment will be deployed to halt traffic.

"At approximately three locations, we expect to have 60 to 80 machines. Our main focus will be on Veselinovo and Drazhevo, with Kabile serving as a secondary point due to its smaller road size. Traffic in these sections will be closed off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with exceptions made for emergency vehicles," explained Aleksandrov.

Meanwhile, farmers from Plovdiv are also slated to join the protests by blocking the Plovdiv - Karlovo road and the roundabout near the village of Trud, starting from 10 o'clock. They are expected to march along the Karlovo highway as they did yesterday.

Additionally, farmers from Blagoevgrad, Kresna, Sandanski, Petrich, and Simitli will converge for the national protests. They will gather near the junction of the Struma highway close to the Sandan village of Novo Delchevo.