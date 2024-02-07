Chaos in Kyiv: Bulgarian Delegation Takes Cover Amid Air Strike Alert!

Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, faced a sudden air strike alert this morning, prompting the Bulgarian delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov to seek refuge in a bomb shelter.

The alert, which began at 5:50 a.m., was accompanied by warnings from the Ukrainian Air Force about the risk of missile strikes from Russian forces. As air raid sirens echoed across the city, reports emerged of multiple explosions, signaling the activation of air defense systems to fend off the attack.

Multiple waves of missiles on Kyiv. Residential building on fire. Power and heating supply disrupted in the aftermath of the attack. pic.twitter.com/f5fWFt7tzK — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 7, 2024

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed the activation of air defense measures on Telegram and reported incidents of injuries and property damage. In Golosevsky district, three individuals were hospitalized, while additional casualties were reported in the Dnipro region. The strikes also caused disruptions to essential services, with parts of the city experiencing power and water supply outages.

The impact of the strikes extended beyond Kyiv, with Oleg Sinegubov, governor of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, stating that Russian missiles targeted infrastructure sites in the city of Kharkiv.

The Bulgarian delegation, comprising MPs Ivaylo Mirchev, Daniel Mitov, and Stanislav Anastasov, had arrived in Kyiv the previous day. Their visit coincided with the unfolding crisis, and they found themselves in the midst of the chaos triggered by the air strikes. Despite the danger, the delegation ventured out to witness the aftermath of the attacks firsthand.