Tucker Carlson Announces Interview with Vladimir Putin During Moscow Visit

Tucker Carlson, the prominent American pundit and former Fox News anchor, has revealed that he will be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin during his current visit to Moscow.

Making the announcement, Carlson emphasized the journalistic duty to inform people and stated that the interview would be published "unedited" and "not behind a paywall" on his personal website.

This upcoming interview with Putin marks a significant event, as Carlson will be the first American journalist to interview the Russian leader since the commencement of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. Carlson's stance on U.S. support for Kyiv's war effort has been a subject of debate, and his interview with Putin is expected to shed light on his perspective regarding the conflict.

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

In a social media monologue, Carlson criticized the Western media for allegedly misleading its audience about the war in Ukraine, stating that "no one has told them the truth." He emphasized that his motivation for the interview stems from a desire to provide accurate information to the public.

While details about the timing of the interview remain undisclosed, Carlson affirmed that it would be made available to the public without any editing or restrictions.

This announcement comes amidst heightened interest in Carlson's visit to Moscow, with reports surfacing over the weekend about his presence in the Russian capital. Russian state media and pro-Kremlin Telegram channels have closely followed Carlson's activities, highlighting his movements and interactions in Moscow.

Carlson's decision to conduct an interview with Putin has sparked anticipation and scrutiny, with many eager to see the outcome of this rare encounter between the American pundit and the Russian president.