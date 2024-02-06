Lufthansa Cancels All Sofia Flights To Munich And Frankfurt Amid Ground Staff Strike

Lufthansa, the renowned German airline, has announced the cancellation of all flights from Sofia to Frankfurt and Munich scheduled for Wednesday, citing a ground staff strike as the cause.

Reported by BTA and confirmed by the German news agency DPA, Lufthansa has advised passengers against arriving at the airports, emphasizing that no services will be available due to the strike action.

In a statement on their website, Lufthansa conveyed the closure of change desks in response to the strike, directing passengers to manage flight changes online at lufthansa.com or through the mobile app. Additionally, the airline announced the conversion of domestic flight tickets into train ticket vouchers.

Flight cancellations include morning and midday flights from Sofia to Frankfurt, as well as the afternoon flight to Munich on Wednesday. Correspondingly, flights from the two German cities to Sofia will also be affected.

The strike, initiated by the Verdi union representing Lufthansa ground staff, is set to commence at 4 am local time and will extend until 7:10 am on Thursday morning. Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, and Düsseldorf airports are expected to bear the brunt of the industrial action.

Lufthansa anticipates only around 10% of the scheduled flights to operate on Wednesday, affecting approximately 100,000 passengers. The strike action arises from ongoing wage negotiations concerning 25,000 ground staff employees at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik, and Lufthansa Cargo.

Amidst the disruption, travelers are advised to stay updated on the situation through official channels and consider alternative travel arrangements if necessary.