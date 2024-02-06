Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Affirms Support for Ukraine's EU Accession

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly, conveyed Bulgaria's staunch backing for Ukraine's accession to the European Union during a speech delivered to members of the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv. Zhelyazkov emphasized that Ukraine's integration into the EU is not only a geopolitical choice but also a shared aspiration that Bulgaria fervently advocates.

Accompanied by a delegation including prominent Bulgarian officials, Zhelyazkov's visit to Ukraine underscores the solidarity between the two nations. Addressing the Verkhovna Rada, he reiterated Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, particularly in the face of Russian aggression.

Expressing admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people amidst ongoing hostilities, Zhelyazkov condemned Russia's invasion and affirmed Bulgaria's commitment to providing assistance and support to Ukraine. He highlighted Bulgaria's multifaceted aid initiatives, ranging from military assistance to economic and humanitarian aid.

Moreover, Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria's readiness to contribute to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction efforts, citing the expertise of Bulgarian companies in infrastructure development. He underscored Bulgaria's role in facilitating Ukraine's integration into European frameworks and stressed the EU's enduring commitment to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

In concluding his address, Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria's solidarity with Ukraine and emphasized the pivotal role of European integration in securing Ukraine's future amidst external challenges.